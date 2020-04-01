Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Cloudflare’s WARP VPN is launching in beta for macOS and Windows

Cloudflare’s WARP VPN is launching in beta for macOS and Windows

The Verge Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Cloudflare’s WARP VPN is launching in beta for macOS and WindowsCloudflare’s WARP VPN service began its life last year as a free add-on to the company’s 1.1.1.1 app — which itself is a DNS resolver application that promises faster internet — and was immediately popular. (There were, at one point in time, approximately 2 million people on its waiting list.) Today, the company announced in a blog post that it’s bringing WARP to macOS and Windows in beta.

“While we announced the beta of 1.1.1.1 with WARP on April 1, 2019 it took us until late September before we were able to open it up to general availability,” writes Matthew Prince, the company’s CEO. “We don’t expect the wait for macOS and Windows WARP to be nearly as long.”

The beta will be available first to WARP+ subscribers — who pay to use...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cloudflare announces free VPN tool WARP for Windows and macOS, with Linux to follow

If you're in the market for a free VPN for your desktop PC or laptop, Cloudflare will soon have a new offering. Following on from the success of its free VPN for...
betanews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.