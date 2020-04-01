Cloudflare’s WARP VPN is launching in beta for macOS and Windows Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Cloudflare’s WARP VPN service began its life last year as a free add-on to the company’s 1.1.1.1 app — which itself is a DNS resolver application that promises faster internet — and was immediately popular. (There were, at one point in time, approximately 2 million people on its waiting list.) Today, the company announced in a blog post that it’s bringing WARP to macOS and Windows in beta.



“While we announced the beta of 1.1.1.1 with WARP on April 1, 2019 it took us until late September before we were able to open it up to general availability,” writes Matthew Prince, the company’s CEO. “We don’t expect the wait for macOS and Windows WARP to be nearly as long.”



