T-Mobile Completes Merger With Sprint, Legere Leaves CEO Position

ExtremeTech Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
T-Mobile Completes Merger With Sprint, Legere Leaves CEO PositionThis means more 5G coverage for T-Mobile customers but also less choice for all US consumers. 

The post T-Mobile Completes Merger With Sprint, Legere Leaves CEO Position appeared first on ExtremeTech.
