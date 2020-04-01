Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jamf releases new Apple Watch app to assist parents with distance learning

Jamf releases new Apple Watch app to assist parents with distance learning

9to5Mac Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Jamf has just announced a new Apple Watch app to help parents navigate the challenges that have been suddenly brought on by a switch to distance learning. Jamf Parent, is a tool that it had previously released for iPhone and iPad to help parents with managing school-owned devices at home.

more…

The post Jamf releases new Apple Watch app to assist parents with distance learning appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Distance learning: The new normal

Distance learning: The new normal 02:17

 Distance learning: The new normal.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.