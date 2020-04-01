Humble Bundle offers Google’s VR Tilt Brush and tons of games you’ve actually heard of for $30

Global  

9to5Google Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Like it or not, the best thing we can all do as a society is stay at home for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, here in the 21st century, there’s limitless ways to keep entertained from the comfort of your own home, like video games. To help you stave off boredom and donate to fighting the coronavirus, the latest Humble Bundle offers over 40 fantastic PC games, including Google’s own VR art game Tilt Brush, for just $30.

