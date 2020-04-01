Global  

Stocks fall sharply as U.S. government warns of hard weeks ahead

TechCrunch Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A recent redbound in domestic equity prices faded further into the distance today, as American stocks fell for a second consecutive day following modest Tuesday declines. After rising from new 52 week lows, all domestic indices after the American president warned of difficult weeks ahead as the country reels from the economic and social impacts […]
