Take up to 60% off Moment mobile photo gear during its Spring Cleaning Sale
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Moment is currently running a Spring Cleaning Sale with *up to 60% off* its gear and more. One of our favorites from the sale is Moment’s iPhone 11 Pro Photo Case in Walnut for *$27.99* with free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Normally $40, it’s on sale for $32 at Amazon and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to mount one of Moment’s lenses on each of the iPhone’s lenses (that’s a lot of lenses,) this case is perfect for the mobile photographer and videographer. It really brings Apple’s focus on cameras to a new level, giving you the ability to easily expand your photography to ultrawide, telephoto, macro, or even anamorphic. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our favorites or just head over to Moment to view everything on sale.
The post Take up to 60% off Moment mobile photo gear during its Spring Cleaning Sale appeared first on 9to5Toys.
