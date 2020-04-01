Global  

US Census Bureau teaming up with Apple to equip 500,000 canvassers with iPhone 8

9to5Mac Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
In October, Apple said that it was teaming up with the US Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Now, a report from CNET dives deeper into that partnership, including details on how Census Bureau employees will use iPhone 8 devices and a new app for this year’s national census.

 The April 1 deadline to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census is fast approaching and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that Florida and parts of South Florida are around and below the national average response percentage of 35 percent right now.

