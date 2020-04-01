US Census Bureau teaming up with Apple to equip 500,000 canvassers with iPhone 8 Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

In October, Apple said that it was teaming up with the US Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Now, a report from CNET dives deeper into that partnership, including details on how Census Bureau employees will use iPhone 8 devices and a new app for this year’s national census.



more…



