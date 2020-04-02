Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Best online tax-filing software 2020: TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer compared

Best online tax-filing software 2020: TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer compared

PC World Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Updated April 1, 2020 to add information on the tax-filing deadline extension due to COVID-19. (No, this is not an April Fools’ gag!)

In normal circumstances, the countdown to getting your 2019 taxes filed would begin in ernest today. But seeing as circumstances are far from normal, the deadline for filing both federal and state taxes has been extended. (Good news, procrastinators!) All federal taxes are now due on July 15, 2020.  As TurboTax points out in a helpful FAQ, no additional action is required on your part to be eligible for the federal extension—it applies across the board. 

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Standard Tax Deduction and Itemized Tax Deductions - What's the Difference? [Video]

Standard Tax Deduction and Itemized Tax Deductions - What's the Difference?

You can choose to take the standard tax deduction or itemize your deductions when you're filing your return - but which option gives you the highest tax refund? TurboTax makes deciding easy. We'll ask..

Credit: TurboTax     Duration: 01:05Published
What are the Tax Benefits of Roth vs Traditional IRAs? [Video]

What are the Tax Benefits of Roth vs Traditional IRAs?

There are two common types of Individual Retirement Accounts: Traditional and Roth IRAs. With either one you can save or contribute up to $7,000 a year depending on your age and income. Learn more..

Credit: TurboTax     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this

omarfrancofl

Omar Franco File your taxes online at home with IRS-sponsored #FreeFile. To learn more about online #FreeTaxPrep software & to… https://t.co/PMYCZezlYe 11 hours ago

analogadvisor

Wes Brown The filing date may be July 15 this year but there's no sense in waiting to file if you're expecting a refund. Here… https://t.co/l7Tks4wofU 14 hours ago

evereeze

evening breeze RT @businessinsider: If you have a straightforward financial situation, there are simple and free tax filing options available online https… 4 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider If you have a straightforward financial situation, there are simple and free tax filing options available online https://t.co/TlLg4UvZB4 4 days ago

KaraAiello

kara aiello RT @NBCNightlyNews: The federal tax filing deadline is now in July. Financial planners and experts share tips on getting started and using… 5 days ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt The federal tax filing deadline is now in July. Financial planners and experts share tips on getting started and us… https://t.co/IQsG6HvnNR 5 days ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt The federal tax filing deadline is now in July. Financial planners and experts share tips on getting started and us… https://t.co/FQAXpu2Mdc 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.