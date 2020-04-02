Best online tax-filing software 2020: TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer compared

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Updated April 1, 2020 to add information on the tax-filing deadline extension due to COVID-19. (No, this is not an April Fools’ gag!)



In normal circumstances, the countdown to getting your 2019 taxes filed would begin in ernest today. But seeing as circumstances are far from normal, the deadline for filing both federal and state taxes has been extended. (Good news, procrastinators!) All federal taxes are now due on July 15, 2020. As TurboTax points out in a helpful FAQ, no additional action is required on your part to be eligible for the federal extension—it applies across the board.



