BMW 3 Series Hybrid Launch Confirmed And More Are Coming in 2020
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () BMW plans to introduce mild hybrid for the BMW 3 Series (320d/ 320d Drive, M340 Drive) along with the crossovers X3 and X4. The new 3-series Beemer will use the same mild hybrid system introduced last year in the BMW 5 series sedan and wagons. BMW confirmed the upgrade during a press release on BMW […]
