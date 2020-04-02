Global  

BMW 3 Series Hybrid Launch Confirmed And More Are Coming in 2020

Fossbytes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
BMW plans to introduce mild hybrid for the BMW 3 Series (320d/ 320d Drive, M340 Drive) along with the crossovers X3 and X4. The new 3-series Beemer will use the same mild hybrid system introduced last year in the BMW 5 series sedan and wagons. BMW confirmed the upgrade during a press release on BMW […]

The post BMW 3 Series Hybrid Launch Confirmed And More Are Coming in 2020 appeared first on Fossbytes.
