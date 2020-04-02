Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Veoneer and Volvo Cars to split Zenuity software joint venture

Veoneer and Volvo Cars to split Zenuity software joint venture

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Geely-owned Volvo Cars and auto tech supplier Veoneer will split up their jointly owned software venture Zenuity, the companies said in separate statements on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JimBourke

Jim Bourke Veoneer and Volvo Cars to split Zenuity software joint venture https://t.co/MQ2UDRQYua https://t.co/OEw6fOi5Uj 2 minutes ago

Fasteners

Fastener Industry Veoneer and Volvo Cars to split Zenuity software joint venture https://t.co/uL4jROrvJU https://t.co/28bAiR6eij 25 minutes ago

CapitalExits

Capital Exits International Ltd Veoneer and Volvo Cars to split Zenuity software joint venture: Geely-owned Volvo Cars and auto tech supplier Veone… https://t.co/lM7kuYoagr 25 minutes ago

CisionNews

Cision News Veoneer and Volvo Cars to split joint venture to pursue separate ADAS and autonomous driving strategies https://t.co/KZGo6E7kpH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.