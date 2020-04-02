Cloudflare announces free VPN tool WARP for Windows and macOS, with Linux to follow

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

If you're in the market for a free VPN for your desktop PC or laptop, Cloudflare will soon have a new offering. Following on from the success of its free VPN for mobile devices, the company that's also behind the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver is now bringing WARP to Windows and macOS -- and there is a Linux version in the works. Cloudflare's WARP is currently available in beta, but not everyone will be able to get access to it straight away.


