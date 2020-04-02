Money transfer service Azimo partners with Siam Commercial Bank for faster payments to Thailand
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Azimo, the London-headquartered international money transfer service, has partnered with Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to deliver instant payments for its customers from Europe to SCB bank accounts in Thailand. According to the World Bank, Thailand is one of the top remittance destinations globally, with $6.7 billion received from abroad each year, and Azimo says […]
1. Contact your bank if you want to pause your payments. 2. Search online how your bank is handling the pandemic but you will probably need to call. 3. Make sure you have your account information ready. 4. Write down the new terms of your loan, including when you need to pay.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
FreeZeeg RT @marcus_treacher: In a world under pressure, we're still driving hard and building our network. Another big #Ripple milestone I'm so pr… 3 minutes ago
CryptoCoinUpdates.com RT @1CrypticPoet: 🔥 Ripple Partner Azimo, a money transfer service partners with Siam Commercial Bank for faster payments to Thailand
http… 34 minutes ago