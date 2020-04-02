Global  

Money transfer service Azimo partners with Siam Commercial Bank for faster payments to Thailand

TechCrunch Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Azimo, the London-headquartered international money transfer service, has partnered with Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to deliver instant payments for its customers from Europe to SCB bank accounts in Thailand. According to the World Bank, Thailand is one of the top remittance destinations globally, with $6.7 billion received from abroad each year, and Azimo says […]
