The first Harry Potter audiobook voiced by Stephen Fry is now free to stream
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Image: Warner Bros
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was released as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the US, is now free to stream on Audible. It’s part of a series of initiatives launched by JK Rowling and friends to keep everyone entertained while they’re cooped up at home. Better yet, it’s the version narrated by Stephen Fry, which has previously been difficult to legally access in the US.
As well as making the audiobook available, the series’ publishers are also temporarily relaxing licencing restrictions to allow teachers to read the books to their students in remote video lessons.
There are big debates about whether Stephen Fry’s or Jim Dale’s rendition of the audiobooks are better, but as a Brit who grew up listening to Fry’s...
J.K. Rowling Launches Digital Hub for Children, ‘Harry Potter at Home’ On April 1, Rowling announced the launch of the free-to-access online hub for young children. According to the website, ‘Harry Potter at Home’ is meant to help “keep children amused” during the COVID-19 lockdowns...