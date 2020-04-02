Global  

Zoom announces 90-day feature freeze to fix privacy and security issues

The Verge Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Zoom announces 90-day feature freeze to fix privacy and security issues

Zoom’s recent growth has put it in the spotlight over a series of privacy and security issues, and the company is now promising to address them over the coming 90 days. In a detailed blog post, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan explains how the company has been responding to a massive increase in users. Zoom has never shared user numbers before, but Yuan reveals that back in December the company had a maximum of 10 million daily users. “In March this year, we reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid,” says Yuan.

That’s a huge increase that has seen people use Zoom for reasons nobody expected before the coronavirus pandemic. “Our platform was built primarily for enterprise customers,” explains Yuan. “We did not...
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook.

Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook. 00:54

 Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook. The video conference app has seen a huge increase in users as people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and after concerns about privacy were raised, as the iOS app sends data including location and device details with the social media app, the...

