NBA Players Participate in NBA 2K Tournament to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

While the NBA Season is currently suspended, NBA players are taking the game into their Xbox One as they participate in the 2020 NBA 2K tournament. While the NBA Season is currently suspended, NBA players are taking the game into their Xbox One as they participate in the 2020 NBA 2K tournament. 👓 View full article

NBA Players to Compete in 16-Person 2K20 Tournament Kevin Durant leads the field of NBA players who will face off on the basketball simulation video game in front of a television audience. The tournament will feature the likes of NBA Superstars Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker.

