Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror

NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror

engadget Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The huge mirror of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope -- its successor to Hubble -- has been successfully tested for the first time, putting it one step closer to its eventual launch, which is slated for 2021. Like Hubble -- which has long outlive...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: See the Giant Golden Mirrors of NASA’s New Space Telescope in Action

See the Giant Golden Mirrors of NASA’s New Space Telescope in Action 01:01

 NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will use ultra-sensitive golden mirrors to see into deep space, and they’re finally ready to unfold like they will in orbit.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jcvch

JCarlos NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror via /r/tech https://t.co/hcHp0exDnt 5 minutes ago

antony_wijay

Antony wijay NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror via /r/tech https://t.co/qHlOUoeGNw 9 minutes ago

namiller

Nathan A. Miller NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror - Engadget https://t.co/ktBdHURGix 36 minutes ago

RWR_Ronconi

Ronconi Wilson Ricc. RT @NASAWebb: #ICYMI, in early March, #NASAWebb’s internal systems successfully extended and latched the wings of its giant primary mirror… 50 minutes ago

PhilDurling100

Philip Durling NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror https://t.co/cvkBGGhG09 59 minutes ago

RiffRaffDJ

Will Pearson NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror - Engadget https://t.co/1T0SRn7LYH via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

iMichaelTen

iMichaelTen NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror via /r/technews https://t.co/4BVj1rjctP 2 hours ago

iMichaelTen

iMichaelTen NASA successfully deploys the James Webb Telescope's enormous mirror via /r/tech https://t.co/Iv7umT45ML 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.