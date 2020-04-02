Zoom’s Security and Privacy Practices Kind of Zuck

Thursday, 2 April 2020

Zoom has become the darling of the work-at-home era, but the company is racking up privacy and security issues left, right, and center.



Zoom has become the darling of the work-at-home era, but the company is racking up privacy and security issues left, right, and center.



