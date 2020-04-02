Global  

ExtremeTech Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Zoom’s Security and Privacy Practices Kind of ZuckZoom has become the darling of the work-at-home era, but the company is racking up privacy and security issues left, right, and center.

The post Zoom’s Security and Privacy Practices Kind of Zuck appeared first on ExtremeTech.
 Zoom Sued for Allegedly Sharing Users' Personal Data Zoom Video Communications has seen a spike in popularity from the recent work-from-home movement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company is now facing scrutiny and lawsuits over its security practices and its handling of users'...

