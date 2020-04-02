Global  

Kwikset’s Premis HomeKit Smart Lock drops to new Amazon low at $157 (22% off)

9to5Toys Thursday, 2 April 2020
Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen HomeKit Smart Lock for *$156.74 shipped*. Typically selling for $200, it recently dropped to $184 like you’ll find at Home Depot and is now down the extra $27. Today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Over 55% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

