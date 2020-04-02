Global  

Only On PlayStation PS4 Slim + God of War, TLOU, HZD now at $250 (Reg. $300)

9to5Toys Thursday, 2 April 2020
Today only, Woot is offering the Only On PlayStation PS4 Slim 1TB Console for *$249.99* with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. While still fulfilled by Amazon, some Woot deliveries will be slightly delayed right now. This is the Only On PlayStation bundle that includes the console with a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. Regularly $300 direct from Sony and currently $290 at Amazon, today’s deal is a straight $50 off and matching the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2019. This might be the most affordable way to access the hundreds of discounted digital PS4 games available right now and you’re scoring three of the best games on the platform at the same time. Today’s deal is well under the price of this console without the games right now as well. More details below. more…

