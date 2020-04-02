Autism apps highlighted by Apple on World Autism Awareness Day
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () A number of autism apps have been highlighted by Apple on World Autism Awareness Day, an annual event intended to educate people about those with autistic spectrum disorders. It is part of the company’s extensive commitment to accessibility.
The United Nations has drawn attention to the specific challenges faced by people with autism during the coronavirus outbreak…
more…
The post Autism apps highlighted by Apple on World Autism Awareness Day appeared first on 9to5Mac.