Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Danalock has filled the last remaining hole in my smart home armory: a smart lock.



You could say I’m something of a home automation fan. I had near-withdrawal symptoms when briefly forced to live without it for a while after moving home back in 2017. Getting things back up-and-running was a great relief!



Lights and smart sockets were followed by window blinds (later given HomeKit compatibility), smart(ish) heating (though more on that another day), and even a control panel.



But I’d avoided a smart lock for three reasons …



more…



The post Review: Danalock, the device which finally persuaded me to get a smart lock appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

