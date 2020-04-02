Global  

PinePhone ‘Community Edition’ Linux Phone With Ubuntu Touch: All You Need To Know

Fossbytes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
After almost finishing the shipment of PinePhone ‘Braveheart Edition,’ Pine64 has opened the pre-order of their new PinePhone ‘Community Edition.’ One of the major updates in the latest edition is the collaboration with the UBports community. If you don’t know, UBports is the foundation that is supporting Ubuntu Touch after Canonical gave up the Ubuntu […]

The post PinePhone ‘Community Edition’ Linux Phone With Ubuntu Touch: All You Need To Know appeared first on Fossbytes.
