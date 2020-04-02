Global  

Nikon is offering free online photography classes for all of April

The Verge Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Nikon has made its entire curriculum of online photography classes free until the end of April.

Now through April 30th, all 10 classes available at the Nikon School can be streamed for free. The classes are normally priced anywhere between $15 to $50 each.

Each class is taught by a professional photographer and provides in-depth lessons to help you get better at taking photos. Some courses cover Nikon-specific products, but many of them teach you the fundamentals of photography, such as a course that teaches you how to photograph your children or pets or the basics of making a music video. So even if you don’t own a Nikon camera, many of these classes might still be worth a watch.

