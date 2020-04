· Apple, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Leonardo DiCaprio have jointly launched a food fund called America's Food Fund that aims to raise $15 million.· America's Food Fund's first two beneficiaries will be World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.· The fund has already raised $12.3 million of its $15 million goal.· Visit

