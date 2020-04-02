Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, and the platform only took down many of the videos after being confronted (GOOG, GOOGL)

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dallas Mitchell Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on #YouTube, and the platform only took… https://t.co/y7PZcaXs3z 4 minutes ago Willy Villa-Shonner 🌱 Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, and the platform only took d… https://t.co/dMfssJ4cHH 19 minutes ago Evans101 Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, and the platform only took d… https://t.co/ge0pIzE5aN 33 minutes ago Adagogo https://t.co/9W4nVzzl4s - Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, an… https://t.co/fzV3Vo3d9Z 39 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, and the platform only took d… https://t.co/b54HpepoTp 45 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, and the platform only took d… https://t.co/OR5SMF2AvX 46 minutes ago Principal-IT Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, and the platform only took d… https://t.co/hUZJ6PJvV1 46 minutes ago Winson Tang Scammers and grifters are hawking face masks and fake coronavirus vaccines on YouTube, and the platform only took d… https://t.co/mcczdcoHTi 46 minutes ago