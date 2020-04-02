Google is using machine learning to improve the quality of Duo calls Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Image: Google



Google has rolled out a new technology to improve audio quality in Duo calls when the service can’t maintain a steady connection called WaveNetEQ. It’s based on technology from Google’s DeepMind division that aims to replace audio jitter with artificial noise that sounds just like human speech, generated using machine learning.



If you’ve ever made a call over the internet, chances are you’ve experienced audio jitter. It happens when packets of audio data sent as part of the call get lost along the way or otherwise arrive late or in the wrong order. Google says that 99 percent of Duo calls experience packet loss: 20 percent of these lose over 3 percent of their audio, and 10 percent lose over 8 percent. That’s a lot of audio to replace.



... Image: GoogleGoogle has rolled out a new technology to improve audio quality in Duo calls when the service can’t maintain a steady connection called WaveNetEQ. It’s based on technology from Google’s DeepMind division that aims to replace audio jitter with artificial noise that sounds just like human speech, generated using machine learning.If you’ve ever made a call over the internet, chances are you’ve experienced audio jitter. It happens when packets of audio data sent as part of the call get lost along the way or otherwise arrive late or in the wrong order. Google says that 99 percent of Duo calls experience packet loss: 20 percent of these lose over 3 percent of their audio, and 10 percent lose over 8 percent. That’s a lot of audio to replace.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nicholas RT @AlokPattani: Beyond more essential issues at hand, lack of #MarchMadness left big void for sports fans last few weeks (men's/women's Fi… 1 minute ago Anthony Roux Google is using machine learning to improve the quality of Duo calls https://t.co/MsmPsMiuu2 https://t.co/eZshK5or30 4 minutes ago Robert Kyle Northam RT @verge: Google is using machine learning to improve the quality of Duo calls https://t.co/lw7amVx8hn https://t.co/uLXAOpgAYd 6 minutes ago AneesTech Google is using machine learning to improve the quality of Duo calls https://t.co/XU8scWfhc2 https://t.co/lzHhx2RIR0 9 minutes ago Alok Pattani Beyond more essential issues at hand, lack of #MarchMadness left big void for sports fans last few weeks (men's/wom… https://t.co/WzFv5uQmY2 11 minutes ago Terepaima RT @NCSbyHTCS: #comptia | Google is using machine learning to improve the quality of Duo calls https://t.co/vX6SoSknEu https://t.co/mBWc3cx… 16 minutes ago Ruhani Rabin 🛸 Google is using machine learning to improve the quality of Duo calls https://t.co/XpPxrLaTNs https://t.co/ha2UeqlcJa 20 minutes ago NCSbyNCSV #comptia | Google is using machine learning to improve the quality of Duo calls https://t.co/vX6SoSknEu https://t.co/mBWc3cxx3D 23 minutes ago