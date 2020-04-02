From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups to get an edge. We spoke to dozens of insiders about how they're handling unprecedented market chaos. Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· Much of Wall Street's trading force is now working from home. But trading remotely comes with disadvantages.

· "Trading from home has never been done," a trading at exec at one of the biggest banks told Business Insider, referring to the company's business continuity plans. "It was not part of our playbook."

· Many large... · Much of Wall Street's trading force is now working from home. But trading remotely comes with disadvantages.· "Trading from home has never been done," a trading at exec at one of the biggest banks told Business Insider, referring to the company's business continuity plans. "It was not part of our playbook."· Many large 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Stocks get body-slammed in worst Q1 ever 02:28 Wall Street suffered its biggest first-quarter plunge in history as worries the coronavirus pandemic could send the global economy into a deep dive took its toll. Conway G. Gittens has the Wall Street recap. You Might Like

Tweets about this Ward Corbett From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups… https://t.co/OGZuwiXsBy 40 minutes ago Fayyaz Mottiar RT @businessinsider: From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups to… 3 hours ago MrTopStep From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups… https://t.co/aKlG2KPUIN 3 hours ago Business Insider From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups… https://t.co/HYBCjb3s0C 4 hours ago