Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups to get an edge. We spoke to dozens of insiders about how they're handling unprecedented market chaos.

From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups to get an edge. We spoke to dozens of insiders about how they're handling unprecedented market chaos.

Business Insider Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups to get an edge. We spoke to dozens of insiders about how they're handling unprecedented market chaos.· Much of Wall Street's trading force is now working from home. But trading remotely comes with disadvantages. 
· "Trading from home has never been done," a trading at exec at one of the biggest banks told Business Insider, referring to the company's business continuity plans. "It was not part of our playbook."
· Many large...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Stocks get body-slammed in worst Q1 ever

Stocks get body-slammed in worst Q1 ever 02:28

 Wall Street suffered its biggest first-quarter plunge in history as worries the coronavirus pandemic could send the global economy into a deep dive took its toll. Conway G. Gittens has the Wall Street recap.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WardCorbett

Ward Corbett From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups… https://t.co/OGZuwiXsBy 40 minutes ago

fmottiar

Fayyaz Mottiar RT @businessinsider: From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups to… 3 hours ago

MrTopStep

MrTopStep From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups… https://t.co/aKlG2KPUIN 3 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider From Bloomberg terminals to Zoom, traders at Wall Street's biggest firms are building massive work-from-home setups… https://t.co/HYBCjb3s0C 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.