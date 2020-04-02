Cards Against Humanity launches new ‘Family Edition’ in printable free beta Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Image: Cards Against Humanity



Cards Against Humanity has announced a new Family Edition of its popular phrase-matching card game, and you can download and print the public beta of the game for free right now.



You can download two PDFs of the beta: one 21-page PDF with small square cards and one 47-page PDF with larger rectangular cards. If you want to play, all you need to do is print out the PDF and cut out the cards.



Many of the regular Cards Against Humanity cards aren’t appropriate for most children, but the company says this version of the game is designed “for people ages 8 and up” and that the content is “PG-rated.” The game has also been play-tested with families, according to Cards Against Humanity.



Even though the cards may not be quite as adult as they are... Image: Cards Against HumanityCards Against Humanity has announced a new Family Edition of its popular phrase-matching card game, and you can download and print the public beta of the game for free right now.You can download two PDFs of the beta: one 21-page PDF with small square cards and one 47-page PDF with larger rectangular cards. If you want to play, all you need to do is print out the PDF and cut out the cards.Many of the regular Cards Against Humanity cards aren’t appropriate for most children, but the company says this version of the game is designed “for people ages 8 and up” and that the content is “PG-rated.” The game has also been play-tested with families, according to Cards Against Humanity.Even though the cards may not be quite as adult as they are... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 6 days ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Chinatown businesses are suffering — here's how you can help 01:24 Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, small businesses are struggling to stay afloat as an increasing number of people opt to stay in. Shops and restaurants in Chinatowns across the U.S. are especially hurting, due to the xenophobia and racism against the Asian American community. In the satellite Chinatown... You Might Like

Tweets about this Vicky Moore RT @verge: Cards Against Humanity launches new "Family Edition" in printable free beta https://t.co/xr0Zp2vqJj https://t.co/HgzD33GBZ5 2 hours ago