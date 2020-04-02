Global  

The Last of Us Part II delayed indefinitely due to novel coronavirus

The Verge Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Last of Us Part II delayed indefinitely due to novel coronavirusImage: Naughty Dogg

Sony announced on Thursday that it has delayed Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II “until further notice” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game had been previously scheduled to launch on May 29th.

“Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve,” Sony said in a statement. Sony has also delayed Iron Man VR.



Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

“We were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we...
