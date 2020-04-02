Amazon stops selling N95 and surgical masks to public

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



Amazon has stopped selling N95 respirators, paper surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns and gloves, and large-volume containers of sanitizer to general consumers, according to Recode. The company will instead prioritize the sale of these products to hospitals and governments, which can sign up to make purchases through a new portal on Amazon’s business site.



Amazon says it will waive the commission fee it typically takes from sellers “to encourage our selling partners to make additional inventory of these products available at competitive prices to these customers with the greatest need.”



Many other products like small-volume sanitizers and wipes will still be available for the general public to buy, Amazon told CNBC.



