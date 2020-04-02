Zoom quickly fixes ‘malware-like’ macOS installer with new update Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Zoom is facing a variety of privacy and security issues this week, and the company is already responding to some of them rather quickly. Software engineer Felix Seele discovered earlier this week that Zoom’s macOS installer works around Apple’s OS restrictions by using “the same tricks that are being used by macOS malware” to get its software on Macs.



This meant the Zoom app was being installed without users providing final consent, thanks to a misleading prompt that automated the install process. The discovery prompted Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan to respond over Twitter, with a promise to improve the situation. Zoom has now issued a new update that addresses the problems revealed by Seele.



