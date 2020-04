Following Mac flaw patches, Zoom fixes ‘malware-like’ macOS installer in latest update Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After writing an apology note earlier today, fixing two serious Mac flaws, and detailing a plan to improve its security, privacy, and transparency moving forward, Zoom has also fixed its “malware-like” installer with the latest macOS update.



more…



Following Mac flaw patches, Zoom fixes 'malware-like' macOS installer in latest update

