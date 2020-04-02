Jeff Bezos will donate $100 million to help food banks that are facing shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN) Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he's making a $100 million donation to Feeding America, a nonprofit that helps food banks feed families in need.

· "Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly," Bezos wrote on his... · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he's making a $100 million donation to Feeding America, a nonprofit that helps food banks feed families in need.· "Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly," Bezos wrote on his 👓 View full article

