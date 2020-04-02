Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jeff Bezos will donate $100 million to help food banks that are facing shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)

Jeff Bezos will donate $100 million to help food banks that are facing shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)

Business Insider Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos will donate $100 million to help food banks that are facing shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he's making a $100 million donation to Feeding America, a nonprofit that helps food banks feed families in need. 
· "Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly," Bezos wrote on his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Company Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Outbreak

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Company Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, was deemed an essential business during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, they are not being forced to shut down because of “its future value to national security.” The company has an agreement to build a lunar lander that would...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bismuth2B

Bismuth2Bromine Jeff Bezos will donate $100 million to help food banks that are facing shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/GT139MtBlh 20 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Jeff Bezos will donate $100 million to help food banks that are facing shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak (A… https://t.co/1jZqLXx9Nn 4 hours ago

PhantomYoji

PhantomYoji  RT @Q_Review: Jeff Bezos makes 9 million dollars every hour. He can take an evening nap and make more than you will in your entire lifetime… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.