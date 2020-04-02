Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Machine learning experts working at Google Health have published a new study in tandem with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF)’s computational health sciences department that describes a machine learning model the researchers built that can anticipate normal physician drug prescribing patterns, using a patient’s electronic health records (EHR) as input. That’s useful because […]