Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors

Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors

TechCrunch Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Machine learning experts working at Google Health have published a new study in tandem with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF)’s computational health sciences department that describes a machine learning model the researchers built that can anticipate normal physician drug prescribing patterns, using a patient’s electronic health records (EHR) as input. That’s useful because […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: New AI Can Sniff Out 50 Cancers in Blood

New AI Can Sniff Out 50 Cancers in Blood 00:50

 A powerful new machine learning program is able to detect many different cancers through a simple blood test.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iot_01edge

IOT Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors… https://t.co/PX182U5uwL 12 minutes ago

into_AI

into.AI - The Global AI Ecosystem #intoAI Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful - https://t.co/K6vcRx43w4 #machinelearning #intoAInews 45 minutes ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors https://t.co/6m1nPUOc7g #TechNews 1 hour ago

mayur_shingote

Mayur Shingote RT @TechCrunch: Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors https://t.co/eDOr9vKBeZ by… 1 hour ago

newspages

Newspages Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors TechCrunch | April… https://t.co/1gI4j7L3fw 1 hour ago

didianelawson

Diane Lawson Google & University of California San Francisco collaborate on ML tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors.… https://t.co/s4gacXHDUG 1 hour ago

aitorv21

Aitor Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors… https://t.co/lHVmWAnen8 1 hour ago

BringingTech

BringingTech Google and USCF collaborate on machine learning tool to help prevent harmful prescription errors https://t.co/chkxpZh6Lh 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.