Google searches for ‘good news’ are at an all-time high Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

According to Google Trends, searches for ‘good news’ have reached all-time highs on Search. In fact, searches for good news have reached levels that are more than double that of any time since Google began publishing search data in 2004.



more…



The post Google searches for ‘good news’ are at an all-time high appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published 2 weeks ago So. Arizona church delivers pizza to Oro Valley Hospital 00:19 With many in the first responder and health care industry working on the frontlines during the coronavirus outbreak, one southern Arizona church took time to honor some workers. You Might Like

Tweets about this