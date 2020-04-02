Google searches for ‘good news’ are at an all-time high

Global  

9to5Google Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
According to Google Trends, searches for ‘good news’ have reached all-time highs on Search. In fact, searches for good news have reached levels that are more than double that of any time since Google began publishing search data in 2004.

