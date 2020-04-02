Apple accidentally confirms Tile-like AirTags name in deleted support video Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Image: Guilherme Rambo / 9to5Mac



We’ve known that Apple has been working on a Tile-like tracking tag system for months, but the biggest confirmation of the upcoming product yet has come in a since-deleted support video posted by Apple today. The video straight-up confirms both the existence of the tracking tags and the “AirTag” name, as spotted by Appleosophy.



The AirTag name has come up before in previous leaks, but today’s news marks the clearest confirmation of the branding. (Other leaks have speculated that the trackers might be called Apple Tags, which appears to not be the case.)



