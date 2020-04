Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· An online tool automatically discovers Zoom meetings — including private ones — and hackers are using it to troll people.

· The practice of "Zoom-bombing" is becoming increasingly widespread, as trolls barge into video conferences uninvited to offend or annoy strangers.

