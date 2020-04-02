Global  

Exclusive: iPhone 9 launch imminent, 2020 ‘iPhone SE’ in red, white, and black

9to5Mac Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
9to5Mac has learned new information about Apple’s long-rumored, entry-level iPhone model, including the marketing name, product colors, and storage options, based on a tip from a highly trusted reader.

Based on the new information, it’s possible Apple could be planning to open orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow; the information definitely tells us that Apple is ready to start accepting orders very soon.

