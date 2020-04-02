How to trim a video on your Android device using the built-in Gallery app
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () **
· *You can trim a video on your Android using the built-in Gallery app, which makes it easy to trim videos so you only have to watch, share, and post the good stuff.*
· *When you trim a video in Android, you will not lose the footage you cut out, but rather create a new video that consists of the trimmed clip you...
Amazon Prime Now Allows In-App Purchases for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV Users The online retailer previously forced its users to leave the Prime Video app and go to the Amazon website via a browser to make their purchases. Prime users in the U.S., U.K. and Germany will now be able to access these...