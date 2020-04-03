Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour

Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour

The Verge Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hourIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

An automated tool developed by security researchers is able to find around 100 Zoom meeting IDs in an hour and information for nearly 2,400 Zoom meetings in a single day of scans, according to a new report from security expert Brian Krebs.

Security professional Trent Lo and members of SecKC, a Kansas City-based security meetup group, made a program called zWarDial that can automatically guess Zoom meeting IDs, which are nine to 11 digits long, and glean information about those meetings, according to the report.

In addition to being able to find around 100 meetings per hour, one instance of zWarDial can successfully determine a legitimate meeting ID 14 percent of the time, Lo told Krebs on Security. And as part of the nearly 2,400...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Man 'walks in' on his own meeting in this funny Zoom background

Man 'walks in' on his own meeting in this funny Zoom background 00:22

 Everyone dreads the moment when a family member awkwardly walks in on a video conference call. That's why Dan Crowd, a video producer in Sydney, Australia, created this funny Zoom background of himself interrupting his own meeting.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TowardsCybersec

Towards Cybersecurity Security researchers have developed an automated tool that can find around 100 Zoom meeting IDs in an hour and info… https://t.co/zUAkMWqHOw 5 hours ago

biztechnick

Nick McCarthy Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour https://t.co/ZUhYpOGCnj via @Verge https://t.co/yWJ4jujmlV 3 days ago

tolgaarican

Tolga Arıcan Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour https://t.co/j24aNbyTF7 https://t.co/LxKvfWUBuk 3 days ago

usernamemateo

Mateo W. Racca Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour: https://t.co/ofG9te4qhz 3 days ago

mondegrass

Dougl_s RT @crlsgms: Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour https://t.co/GukQ7o0dBJ via @Verge 3 days ago

crlsgms

carlos gomes Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour https://t.co/GukQ7o0dBJ via @Verge 3 days ago

ekaddo

Eric Kpakpo Addo Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour https://t.co/a0Ms4X9NZu #zWarDial 3 days ago

CloudSparkle

Bart Jacobs RT @jharm73: Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour https://t.co/Bd4cZH8MpZ 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.