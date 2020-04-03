Global  

Why Facebook Dating wants to be safer than other apps at finding love

SFGate Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
It can be a challenge to stand out when it comes to the world of online dating. There's "High There!" aimed at cannabis enthusiasts, "Farmers Only" for singles who are tired of parsing through so-called city folk, and even "Gluten Free Singles" for those hoping to find a compatible match both in the dietary and romantic sense.

Seemingly vanilla in comparison, Facebook is the latest to introduce its own Internet matchmaking service, "Dating," which launched Thursday. While it's not as niche, the integrated app hopes to be a little safer in an era when talking to strangers on the Internet is the norm.
