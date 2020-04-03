Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide

Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide(Reuters) - Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, as the home rental firm deals with a sharp drop in bookings due to the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The staff were informed of the new valuation by Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky at a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion #Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide… https://t.co/UPV8HLd1JA 30 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide… https://t.co/805XkMWtVe 36 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide… https://t.co/04mlTAKyPs 36 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide… https://t.co/6MTavnrqRR 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.