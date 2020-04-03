Airbnb has reportedly dropped its internal valuation to $26 billion as the coronavirus halts travel worldwide Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

(Reuters) - Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, as the home rental firm deals with a sharp drop in bookings due to the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.



The staff were informed of the new valuation by Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky at a... (Reuters) - Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, as the home rental firm deals with a sharp drop in bookings due to the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.The staff were informed of the new valuation by Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky at a 👓 View full article

