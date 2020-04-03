Google Doodle offers coronavirus tips, ‘Stay Home. Save Lives.’

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

No two ways about it, the world is in a medical crisis the likes of which our generations have never experienced. COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, taking more lives each day. To help encourage as many people as possible to stay home, Google has replaced their homepage with a Doodle offering coronavirus tips, including a reminder to “Stay Home. Save Lives.”



