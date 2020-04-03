Global  

Google Doodle offers coronavirus tips, ‘Stay Home. Save Lives.’

9to5Google Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
No two ways about it, the world is in a medical crisis the likes of which our generations have never experienced. COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, taking more lives each day. To help encourage as many people as possible to stay home, Google has replaced their homepage with a Doodle offering coronavirus tips, including a reminder to “Stay Home. Save Lives.”

The post Google Doodle offers coronavirus tips, 'Stay Home. Save Lives.' appeared first on 9to5Google.
News video: Tips For Safely Handling Groceries During the Coronavirus Era

Tips For Safely Handling Groceries During the Coronavirus Era 01:05

 Although most of America is staying at home, going to the grocery store is something many people will need to do at some point. We have some tips to help you handle your groceries safely during this time.

