Is coronavirus going to break the internet?

Friday, 3 April 2020 () With the current pandemic leading to many more people working from home, we could be looking at a permanent shift in working patterns over the longer term. But the question many people are asking is can the internet cope? Tech education site Computer Science Zone has created an infographic looking at the effect of more remote working on the internet. Increased use is mainly being driven by things like video calling and VPN, but entertainment is clearly a factor too, with AT&T reporting an all time high in Netflix streaming on March 25th. Four out of 10 US cities have… [Continue Reading]
As schools across the state are being ordered to stay closed until April 30, CBS4 has learned there are thousands of students in Colorado who are having trouble learning remotely, because they don't have internet access at home.
