Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Is coronavirus going to break the internet?

Is coronavirus going to break the internet?

betanews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
With the current pandemic leading to many more people working from home, we could be looking at a permanent shift in working patterns over the longer term. But the question many people are asking is can the internet cope? Tech education site Computer Science Zone has created an infographic looking at the effect of more remote working on the internet. Increased use is mainly being driven by things like video calling and VPN, but entertainment is clearly a factor too, with AT&T reporting an all time high in Netflix streaming on March 25th. Four out of 10 US cities have… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus In Colorado: Many Rural Students Lacking Internet Access Struggling With Remote Learning

Coronavirus In Colorado: Many Rural Students Lacking Internet Access Struggling With Remote Learning 01:58

 As schools across the state are being ordered to stay closed until April 30, CBS4 has learned there are thousands of students in Colorado who are having trouble learning remotely, because they don't have internet access at home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Is coronavirus going to break the internet? https://t.co/2fZKc4IvHZ 25 minutes ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Is coronavirus going to break the internet? https://t.co/jyeBuWGNhy https://t.co/H3evjlCKM5 30 minutes ago

EmZup513

Emily Z The news is saying the internet could potentially “break” because everyone is at home at the same time using it- i… https://t.co/LkrMlOw2YI 14 hours ago

pchamard

Pierre CHAMARD RT @techcatgirl: Are we going to break the #internet? https://t.co/cmx0gPkxJe What would we do without connection? (what would parents do… 2 days ago

techcatgirl

Lori H. Schwartz Are we going to break the #internet? https://t.co/cmx0gPkxJe What would we do without connection? (what would par… https://t.co/XPvxxSFjvl 2 days ago

bryahill

Bryan Hill Why the internet probably won’t break during this pandemic and the importance of the biggest platforms like Cloud I… https://t.co/j7ZVuhOkTa 5 days ago

joshuamclain

🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Mr. Joshua 🙏✝️⚔️ Condom Shortage? Really guys? This #CoronavirusOutbreak is going to break the internet! https://t.co/4DW9W6ptzv 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.