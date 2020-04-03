Global  

A Must For Millions, Zoom Has A Dark Side — And An FBI Warning

NPR Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Federal and state law enforcement are asking questions about Zoom's security and privacy policies, as millions flock to the videoconferencing service for meetings, classes and social gatherings.
