Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of COVID-19 safety kit

Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of COVID-19 safety kit

The Verge Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of COVID-19 safety kitPhoto by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Grocery delivery company Instacart says it will provide its full-service shoppers with health and safety kits days after some workers walked out over a lack of protection during the COVID-19 health crisis. The kits, which workers can request through an Instacart website starting next week, will contain a reusable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer, and a thermometer. Face masks will also be provided to in-store shoppers at certain retail locations, according to the company.

Providing protective equipment like face masks has been a key demand of Instacart’s workers, who say it could prevent them from getting sick, or else becoming carriers of the virus. Shoppers previously threatened to walk out over the demands, although Instacart later...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: How the West Bank took a mask shortage into their own hands

How the West Bank took a mask shortage into their own hands 03:04

 The Tue Jan company in Palestine decided to stop making cleaning products and start making face masks. Why? To save lives and to play their part in the fight against COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

todayng

TODAY RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of coronavirus safety kit https://t.co/Gopot15lbB 3 minutes ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of coronavirus safety kit https://t.co/MxVdNSCujo 4 minutes ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of coronavirus safety kit https://t.co/Gopot15lbB 4 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of coronavirus safety kit https://t.co/F8N1WTEmsF 4 minutes ago

ajayuikey9407

AJAY UIKEY Instacart to provide shoppers with face masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers – TechCrunch https://t.co/l8eoDTuuCB https://t.co/2iCgyrVc9P 6 minutes ago

Penguin_Coders

Penguin Coders Instacart to provide shoppers with face masks, hand sanitizers and thermometers https://t.co/yH81j3kedz Instacart… https://t.co/y6WSjLh1Vm 9 minutes ago

BSUPimp

El VooDoo Daddy RT @verge: Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of COVID-19 safety kit https://t.co/lIUyPMF668 https://t.co/UpK9zNOdz7 13 minutes ago

NCSbyHTCS

NCSbyNCSV #comptia | Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of COVID-19 safety kit https://t.co/UKaQQzoVUg https://t.co/wwTGV1Vcj1 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.