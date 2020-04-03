Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of COVID-19 safety kit

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Grocery delivery company Instacart says it will provide its full-service shoppers with health and safety kits days after some workers walked out over a lack of protection during the COVID-19 health crisis. The kits, which workers can request through an Instacart website starting next week, will contain a reusable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer, and a thermometer. Face masks will also be provided to in-store shoppers at certain retail locations, according to the company.



Providing protective equipment like face masks has been a key demand of Instacart's workers, who say it could prevent them from getting sick, or else becoming carriers of the virus. Shoppers previously threatened to walk out over the demands, although Instacart later...


