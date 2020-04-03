Global  

Marvel is making some of its comics free while we’re all stuck inside

The Verge Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Marvel is making some of its comics free while we’re all stuck insideImage: Marvel

Marvel is offering a selection of free comics through its Marvel Unlimited subscription service until May 4th, providing a source of much-needed entertainment for the legions of us currently stuck at home. The comics can be accessed via Marvel Unlimited’s Android or iOS apps, or via its website, without the need to enter any payment info or start a trial subscription.

There’s a good selection of free comics available, and there are some stories in there that you should be familiar with even if — like me — your knowledge of Marvel only extends as far as its cinematic entries. There’s X-Men’s Dark Phoenix Saga, Civil War, and Captain America’s Winter Soldier arc. Here’s the full list:

· Avengers vs. X-Men
· Civil War
· Amazing Spider-Man: Red...
