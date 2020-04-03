New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups that could benefit. Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· · The nation's housing crisis has been amplified by the coronavirus, as millions of out-of-work Americans are still on the hook for rent. Eviction moratoriums across 27 states may have extended the deadline for payment until the pandemic passes, but renters will still owe the full balance.

· "Renter's Choice" laws,... · · The nation's housing crisis has been amplified by the coronavirus, as millions of out-of-work Americans are still on the hook for rent. Eviction moratoriums across 27 states may have extended the deadline for payment until the pandemic passes, but renters will still owe the full balance.· "Renter's Choice" laws, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this معظم وقتي لوحدي New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups th… https://t.co/3Dw04o5dg1 1 hour ago Crash Signal New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups th… https://t.co/W6lh2CJYr5 1 hour ago StrictlyVC New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups th… https://t.co/aCeyVnNREn 1 hour ago Matt Turner New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups th… https://t.co/nYWuYoQAf4 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups th… https://t.co/jSuTCEuR0R 2 hours ago Winson Tang New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups th… https://t.co/5Hy9eEyzat 2 hours ago Principal-IT New York City politicians are endorsing the use of deposit insurance to stave off evictions. Here are 5 startups th… https://t.co/kOMpOTf9bT 2 hours ago