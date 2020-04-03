Godzilla’s monsters are coming to Magic: The Gathering
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Image: Wizards of the Coast
Godzilla is coming to the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, Wizards of the Coast has announced. 16 Godzilla-themed cards will be available in the English-language version of the upcoming Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths card set, featuring monsters like Mothra, King Ceasar, and Rodan. They’ll be available in Magic’s digital version, Magic: The Gathering Arena, on April 16th, with a physical release following on May 15th. Three additional cards will be exclusive to Japan.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that one of the 16 cards, Spacegodzilla, isn’t going to be around for long as a physical card, after its full name ended up being pretty insensitive in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spacegodzilla’s primary attack is the “Corona...
LEGO DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters Movie
synopsis: It's high time the Justice League took notice of Shazam! (Sean Astin), but joining the world's greatest team of superheroes is a lot harder when they've all been turned into kids. LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters will teach Billy Batson the...