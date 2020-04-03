Godzilla’s monsters are coming to Magic: The Gathering Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Godzilla is coming to the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, Wizards of the Coast has announced. 16 Godzilla-themed cards will be available in the English-language version of the upcoming Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths card set, featuring monsters like Mothra, King Ceasar, and Rodan. They’ll be available in Magic’s digital version, Magic: The Gathering Arena, on April 16th, with a physical release following on May 15th. Three additional cards will be exclusive to Japan.



That's the good news. The bad news is that one of the 16 cards, Spacegodzilla, isn't going to be around for long as a physical card, after its full name ended up being pretty insensitive in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spacegodzilla's primary attack is the "Corona...

