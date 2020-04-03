Global  

Facebook tried to buy controversial tool to spy on iPhone users, court filing reveals

Over the last few years, Facebook has had a slew of privacy and security blunders and more details about one of them have come to light through a new court filing as the social media company is suing the spyware company NSO Group. It turns out Facebook tried to buy controversial government spyware to monitor iPhone and iPad users.

The post Facebook tried to buy controversial tool to spy on iPhone users, court filing reveals appeared first on 9to5Mac.
